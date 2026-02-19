Redwire (RDW) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Redwire Price Performance

RDW stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. Redwire has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDW shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Insider Transactions at Redwire

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,656,683 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $133,021,738.33. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,541,253 shares in the company, valued at $646,798,569.03. This trade represents a 17.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,400,346 shares of company stock valued at $453,127,301. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Redwire during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 94,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

Featured Stories

