Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Trading Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $259.58 and last traded at $263.68. 274,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 315,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $220.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.22.

The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.40.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 52.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total value of $5,504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,242,613.76. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $3,401,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,200.52. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 108.9% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,870,000 after purchasing an additional 481,200 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 81.6% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 727,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,045,000 after acquiring an additional 327,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $70,159,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 376,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,783,000 after acquiring an additional 227,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2,078.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,147,000 after acquiring an additional 209,369 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

