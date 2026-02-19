Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Desjardins

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.68.

Shares of DIR.UN stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 366,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,993. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$9.48 and a 52-week high of C$13.62.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. Geographically the business is organized into Ontario, Quebec, Western Canada, Europe and the USA. Substantial revenue is derived from the Canadian portfolio.

