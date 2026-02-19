Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.50 and last traded at GBX 86.50, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50.

Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Down 2.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of £64.09 million and a P/E ratio of 43.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.88.

About Blackfinch Spring VCT

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

