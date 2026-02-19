NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Announces $0.62 Dividend

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.621 per share on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 743.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

NatWest Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6%annually over the last three years. NatWest Group has a payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NatWest Group to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

