SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 788,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 315,927 shares.The stock last traded at $23.0499 and had previously closed at $23.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get SMC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SMC

SMC Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. SMC had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About SMC

(Get Free Report)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.