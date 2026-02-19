Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Price

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by Barclays from C$118.00 to C$133.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$128.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$133.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$122.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$134.25.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$0.48 on Thursday, hitting C$131.18. 883,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,172,782. The stock has a market cap of C$219.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$129.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$116.98. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$78.06 and a 52-week high of C$134.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.03 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

