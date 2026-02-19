PICS (NASDAQ:PICS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PICS (NASDAQ:PICS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.89% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PICS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
PICS Stock Performance
