SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $65.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SPS Commerce traded as low as $60.76 and last traded at $61.0940, with a volume of 19545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,907.36. This trade represents a 9.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,915,000 after buying an additional 249,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,871,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.46.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.60 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

