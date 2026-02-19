Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) recently:
- 2/18/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/10/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating.
- 2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.
- 2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $215.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $188.00 to $182.00.
- 2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 1/30/2026 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/30/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Palantir Technologies was given a new $208.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 1/22/2026 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Phillip Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.
- 1/12/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.
- 1/6/2026 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/1/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Palantir Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Palantir Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,430. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 170,329 shares of company stock worth $27,487,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.