Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) recently:

2/18/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/10/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $215.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $188.00 to $182.00.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/30/2026 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2026 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Palantir Technologies was given a new $208.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/22/2026 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Phillip Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

1/12/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

1/6/2026 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock.

1/1/2026 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – Palantir Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Palantir Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,430. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 170,329 shares of company stock worth $27,487,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

