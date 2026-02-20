L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.06, but opened at $92.54. L’Oreal shares last traded at $92.06, with a volume of 30,898 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Oreal in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded L’Oreal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded L’Oreal to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of L’Oreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Oreal in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get L'Oreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRLCY

L’Oreal Stock Performance

L’Oreal Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average is $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

(Get Free Report)

L’Oréal SA is a global beauty and personal care company, founded in 1909 by Eugène Schueller and headquartered in Clichy, France. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and professional products across cosmetics, skin care, hair care, hair color, and fragrances. L’Oréal serves customers around the world through a combination of direct retail, salons, pharmacies, department stores and e-commerce, operating in numerous countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Operations are organized around several business divisions that target distinct channels and consumer segments, including Consumer Products, L’Oréal Luxe, Professional Products and Active Cosmetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.