First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Trading 15% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 546,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 588,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

First Atlantic Nickel Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$26.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About First Atlantic Nickel

(Get Free Report)

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Avante Mining Corp. and changed its name to First Atlantic Nickel Corp. in April 2024. First Atlantic Nickel Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

