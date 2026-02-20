Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Stock Price Down 26.9% – Time to Sell?

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 26.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 1,817,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 322,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Niobay Metals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.99.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium, tantalum, titanium, and phosphate properties. It holds 100% interests in the James Bay niobium project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and 72.5% interests in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.

