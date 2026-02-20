Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.7050 and last traded at $35.6575, with a volume of 937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.2369 per share. This represents a yield of 277.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th.

About Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale is the operator responsible for the planning, management and development of Italy’s high‑voltage electricity transmission network. The company’s core activities include the operation and maintenance of transmission lines and substations, real‑time system operation and dispatch, and network planning to ensure the secure and reliable delivery of electricity across the national grid. Terna also undertakes investments to expand and modernize transmission capacity, with a focus on enabling system stability and integrating variable renewable generation.

In addition to physical network operations, Terna provides a range of technical and engineering services related to grid connection, system balancing and ancillary services that support market functioning.

