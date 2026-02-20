Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$79.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of C$17.53 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded down C$55.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2,325.98. 36,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,617. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$1,836.92 and a 12 month high of C$2,700.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,444.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2,397.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFH shares. National Bank Financial set a C$3,200.00 price target on Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$2,200.00 target price on Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fairfax Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2,600.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,764.29.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

