N-able (NYSE:NABL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.2350, with a volume of 186491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Key Headlines Impacting N-able

Here are the key news stories impacting N-able this week:

Get N-able alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of N-able from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of N-able from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of N-able from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on N-able in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

N-able Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $882.27 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.60.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. N-able had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of N-able by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 166,697 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its position in shares of N-able by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 445,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 360,039 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of N-able by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 6,398,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,829,000 after buying an additional 1,817,978 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of N-able by 239.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 147,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

N-able (NYSE:NABL) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.