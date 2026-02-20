Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Endava had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $247.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. Endava updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.100-1.180 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.250-0.290 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Endava’s conference call:

Endava reports growing client traction for Dava Flow and its broader AI-native shift, with live engagements showing faster delivery, full traceability, and partnerships (OpenAI, Miro, Cognition) that broaden go‑to‑market and agentic coding capabilities.

Revenue was GBP 184.1m in Q2, down 5.9% year‑over‑year (but up 3.3% sequentially); guidance for Q3 and FY26 still implies modest constant‑currency declines, reflecting ongoing top‑line pressure.

Profitability weakened — adjusted PBT fell to GBP 10.7m (adjusted PBT margin 5.8% vs 11.2% prior year); management says ~3 percentage points of margin were sacrificed due to accelerated investment in AI‑native delivery and next‑gen talent.

The company highlighted tangible commercial wins and expansions — including selection by the PayNet NETS JV to build a cloud‑native cross‑border payment switch on AWS, renewals with major payments customers, and new engagements across hospitality, EV, banking and life sciences.

Capital activity included repurchasing ~8m ADSs for $121.9m (with $28.1m remaining) while borrowings rose to GBP 202.7m to support the program and cash ended at GBP 68.5m, combining shareholder return with higher leverage.

Endava Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. 1,052,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.26. Endava has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $33.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,563,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 73,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 87,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 31,491 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and guidance beat — Endava reported quarterly revenue of $248.02M versus consensus ~ $179.9M and issued raised Q3 and FY2026 guidance (Q3 EPS 0.250–0.290 vs. cons. 0.120; FY EPS 1.100–1.180 vs. cons. 0.400), signaling stronger-than-expected demand and validating its AI pivot. Business Wire: Q2 Results

Revenue and guidance beat — Endava reported quarterly revenue of $248.02M versus consensus ~ $179.9M and issued raised Q3 and FY2026 guidance (Q3 EPS 0.250–0.290 vs. cons. 0.120; FY EPS 1.100–1.180 vs. cons. 0.400), signaling stronger-than-expected demand and validating its AI pivot. Positive Sentiment: AI strategy and partner expansion — Endava expanded its Cognition partnership to scale “governed agentic coding,” reinforcing its positioning as an AI-native services provider that could drive higher-margin work and pipeline growth. Business Wire: Cognition Partnership

AI strategy and partner expansion — Endava expanded its Cognition partnership to scale “governed agentic coding,” reinforcing its positioning as an AI-native services provider that could drive higher-margin work and pipeline growth. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed readouts available — The earnings call transcript and slides provide management color on AI investments, margins and customer demand that will matter for upcoming quarters; listen/read for specifics on margin timing and bookings. Earnings Transcript Press Release / Slide Deck

Detailed readouts available — The earnings call transcript and slides provide management color on AI investments, margins and customer demand that will matter for upcoming quarters; listen/read for specifics on margin timing and bookings. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed EPS reads — Some outlets report Endava missed EPS consensus (MarketBeat lists $0.07 vs. $0.21 est.), while others (Zacks) indicate EPS matched estimates. This discrepancy is creating short-term volatility until reconciled in the call/transcript. MarketBeat: Earnings Zacks: EPS Match

Mixed EPS reads — Some outlets report Endava missed EPS consensus (MarketBeat lists $0.07 vs. $0.21 est.), while others (Zacks) indicate EPS matched estimates. This discrepancy is creating short-term volatility until reconciled in the call/transcript. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cut — Needham lowered its price target from $9.00 to $7.00 (still a “buy”), which reduces near-term upside expectations and may pressure the stock despite positive guidance. Benzinga: Needham PT Cut

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Endava from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair cut shares of Endava from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Endava PLC is a publicly traded technology services company specializing in digital transformation and agile software development. The firm helps enterprise clients design, build and manage custom software solutions across industries such as financial services, payments, retail, telecommunications and media. Its service offerings span end-to-end product design, customer experience, application development, quality engineering, DevOps, automation and artificial intelligence, all delivered through agile methodologies.

Founded in 2000, Endava has grown from a small software provider into a global IT partner.

