CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 8,268 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $453,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Arrien Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.51. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.72 and a 1 year high of $120.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

