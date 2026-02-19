Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Given a C$175.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Metals (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) has been given a C$175.00 target price by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Osisko Metals from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.17.
Osisko Metals Stock Up 5.1%
About Osisko Metals
Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec. It also holds interests in the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.
