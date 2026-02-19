Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Stock Price Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 123,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 170,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Trading Down 11.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply. VanadiumCorp also holds a strategic vanadium-titanium-iron bearing resource base in mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

