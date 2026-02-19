Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.26 and last traded at $46.2160, with a volume of 284473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KNSA. Zacks Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 0.06.

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 12,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $500,714.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,638.96. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry D. Quart sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $835,554.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,784.46. The trade was a 61.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 123,823 shares of company stock worth $5,244,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,320,000 after purchasing an additional 90,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,409,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after buying an additional 233,668 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,481,000 after acquiring an additional 332,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 277.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 888,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 653,236 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.