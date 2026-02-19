Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Price

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHR. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$26.25 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.71.

TSE CHR traded up C$1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$23.46. 74,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$549.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$17.62 and a 52 week high of C$24.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.66.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of C$320.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines; and Elisen & Associates, a leading provider of aerospace engineering and certification services.

