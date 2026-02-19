Piedmont Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Piedmont Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 12.3% of Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 165,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VYM stock opened at $155.60 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.