Prospector Partners LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,965 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Nomad Foods worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 81.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 294,386 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 50.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 208,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.9%

NOMD stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 47.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella’s and Aunt Bessie’s, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe’s largest frozen foods platform.

