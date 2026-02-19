King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,633 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.45% of Cintas worth $369,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 23.8% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 60.6% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,403 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $196.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.79. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.39 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.17.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

