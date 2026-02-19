Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Sells 22,484 Shares of JD.com, Inc. $JD

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,484 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up 1.7% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in JD.com by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,335,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,236 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $51,741,000. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $41,975,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $36,749,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 101.3% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,849,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,362,000 after acquiring an additional 930,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $27.41 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $41.00 price objective on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

