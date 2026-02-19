Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lightspeed Commerce (TSE: LSPD):

2/6/2026 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from C$16.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

