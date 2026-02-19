King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $133.70 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.44% of Tractor Supply worth $133,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,679,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,571,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,002,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,822,000 after purchasing an additional 150,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,367,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,341,000 after purchasing an additional 316,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,079,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,713,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $670,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $4,501,057.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,259,720.72. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,929 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $104,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,059.84. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Argus lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.78.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3%

Tractor Supply stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

