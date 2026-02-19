Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Zacks reports. Ivanhoe Mines had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 89.02%.The business had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.75 million.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 0.1%

OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.23. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVPAF. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.20 target price on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ivanhoe Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on unlocking high-value deposits of copper, nickel, zinc, and platinum-group metals. The company pursues a two-pronged strategy of advancing large-scale mining projects through feasibility and development stages while also expanding its exploration footprint. Ivanhoe’s technical expertise spans geology, engineering, environmental management, and community relations, enabling it to secure the necessary permits and infrastructure for major mine developments.

The company’s flagship asset is the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a joint venture with the government of the DRC and Zijin Mining.

