Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) Issues Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LILAK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 791,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,732. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LILAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 126,009 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 767,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1,332.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 284,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc is a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering video, broadband Internet, fixed-line and mobile services to residential and business customers. Headquartered in London and operating as an ADR on the NASDAQ under the ticker LILAK, the company focuses on developing advanced broadband networks and delivering entertainment and connectivity solutions across Europe.

The company’s core products include high-speed cable broadband, digital and interactive television, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services.

