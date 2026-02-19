Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPLB

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,436 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%.

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

