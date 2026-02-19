American Express Company $AXP Stock Holdings Reduced by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,374 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in American Express by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This trade represents a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $346.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $387.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.