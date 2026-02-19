Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,740 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,560,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,232,000 after acquiring an additional 406,664 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,002,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 238,766 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 723,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,283,000 after purchasing an additional 232,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 295,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 210,589 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1872 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

