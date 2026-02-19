Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 2.5% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of Charter Communications worth $153,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,362,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,486,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,669,000 after acquiring an additional 198,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $1,145,387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,595,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,288,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,498,000 after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $160.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.67.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.9%

Charter Communications stock opened at $239.14 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.38 and a 1 year high of $437.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.14 and its 200-day moving average is $233.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.10 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

