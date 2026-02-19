King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of Transdigm Group worth $121,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,584.44.

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,314.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,348.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,337.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 90,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.72, for a total transaction of $121,487,741.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,014,625.08. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total transaction of $52,647,295.75. Following the sale, the director owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. The trade was a 65.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 228,658 shares of company stock worth $313,263,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

