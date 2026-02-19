AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Shares Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 178,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 293,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

AnalytixInsight Trading Up 25.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry. The company holds a 49% interest in Marketwall SRL, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. In addition, it offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media through its online portals and Connect platform; and system integration services for the workforce management industry.

