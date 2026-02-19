Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 45325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Down 10.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$10.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks. It also offers spectral surveillance architecture. The company was formerly known as KIK Polymers Inc and changed its name to Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc in January 2012.

