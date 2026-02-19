Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 19th (AP.UN, BMO, BNS, CCO, CHR, CLW, CNR, CP, CSU, DAVA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 19th:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$10.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$10.75.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$181.00 to C$196.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from C$97.00 to C$106.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from C$201.00 to C$183.00.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$31.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $25.00 to $20.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$158.00 to C$169.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$126.00 to C$132.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$4,000.00 to C$5,300.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $7.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$14.75 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$15.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$188.00 to C$174.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$175.00.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$164.00 to C$177.00.

Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) was given a C$175.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$78.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$227.00 to C$244.00.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$118.00 to C$133.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$173.00 to C$183.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topicus.com (CVE:TOI) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$201.00 to C$140.00.

