Insider Selling: Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD) Insider Sells 432 Shares of Stock

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD – Get Free Report) insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total transaction of $132,684.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VYLD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835. Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $29.68.
