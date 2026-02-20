CSW Industrials (CSW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CSW Industrials (NYSE: CSW):

2/17/2026 – CSW Industrials is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2026 – CSW Industrials was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/6/2026 – CSW Industrials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/2/2026 – CSW Industrials had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $280.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – CSW Industrials had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $271.00 to $292.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – CSW Industrials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $333.00 to $307.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – CSW Industrials had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $302.00 to $333.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – CSW Industrials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $311.00 to $333.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – CSW Industrials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – CSW Industrials had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/29/2025 – CSW Industrials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.64, for a total transaction of $328,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,548,544.64. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Underwood sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.96, for a total transaction of $103,215.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,752.88. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,866 shares of company stock worth $2,389,823. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company’s offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

