Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Shares Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $30.0890. 45,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 279,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Septerna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Septerna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research lowered Septerna from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Septerna in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Septerna from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 3.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Septerna by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 582,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 282,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Septerna by 16.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Septerna by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Septerna during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Septerna by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 222,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 119,953 shares during the last quarter.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

