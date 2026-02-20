Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 898,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 699,865 shares.The stock last traded at $6.3170 and had previously closed at $6.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $7.50 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.3%

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $637.01 million, a P/E ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 294.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,124,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,403,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,209,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 51,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 77,532 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,234,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 94,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of retail, office and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio primarily comprises neighborhood and community shopping centers, urban infill retail sites and select office buildings located in high-growth markets. Armada Hoffler also provides in-house property management and leasing services, leveraging its vertically integrated platform to enhance asset value and tenant satisfaction.

Founded on a legacy of commercial real estate development dating back to the 1970s, Armada Hoffler went public in 2016 through a strategic combination of private real estate entities.

Featured Stories

