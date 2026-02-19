Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.60 and last traded at GBX 79.73, with a volume of 158240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50.

Alternative Income REIT Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of £64.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70.

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AIRE own and actively manage a diversified portfolio of UK properties let to a range of strong tenant covenants, with a particular focus on alternative and specialist real estate sectors, which generates resilient and growing income returns. Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to offer investors a secure, diversified and inflation-linked income return, whilst at least maintaining capital values in real terms, through exposure to alternative and specialist real estate sectors such as automotive & petroleum, education, healthcare, hotels and industrials.

The Group invests in freehold and long UK leasehold properties across the whole spectrum of the UK property sector, but with a focus on alternative and specialist real estate sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.