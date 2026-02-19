Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.60 and last traded at GBX 79.73, with a volume of 158240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50.
Alternative Income REIT Trading Up 0.3%
The firm has a market cap of £64.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70.
Alternative Income REIT Company Profile
The Group invests in freehold and long UK leasehold properties across the whole spectrum of the UK property sector, but with a focus on alternative and specialist real estate sectors.
