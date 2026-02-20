Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Sells $266,640.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $266,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,650.96. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Jedda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $322,680.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,974,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,453. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $116.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65,150 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $15,023,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 50.0% in the second quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

About Roku

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

