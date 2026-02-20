Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding Sells 18,246 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 18,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $1,771,869.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,182. This trade represents a 52.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of IR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,845,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,031. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Key Ingersoll Rand News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and FY‑2026 guidance remain supportive: IR reported Q4 EPS and revenue above expectations and set 2026 EPS guidance of $3.45–$3.57, which underpins near‑term earnings visibility and recurring aftermarket strength. MarketBeat: IR Earnings & Guidance

Q4 results and FY‑2026 guidance remain supportive: IR reported Q4 EPS and revenue above expectations and set 2026 EPS guidance of $3.45–$3.57, which underpins near‑term earnings visibility and recurring aftermarket strength. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus analyst noted upside potential and expects the stock to rise — that bullish commentary and any future upgrades/price‑target increases can provide incremental support to the shares. Stifel Nicolaus View

Stifel Nicolaus analyst noted upside potential and expects the stock to rise — that bullish commentary and any future upgrades/price‑target increases can provide incremental support to the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at Citi’s Global Industrial Tech & Mobility conference; transcripts may offer color on demand, margins and execution but contain no new financials that change fundamentals by themselves. Citi Conference Transcript

Management presented at Citi’s Global Industrial Tech & Mobility conference; transcripts may offer color on demand, margins and execution but contain no new financials that change fundamentals by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays conference transcript published — useful for management commentary and Q&A; such presentations typically influence chips of sentiment rather than immediate valuation shifts. Barclays Conference Transcript

Barclays conference transcript published — useful for management commentary and Q&A; such presentations typically influence chips of sentiment rather than immediate valuation shifts. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed overall (consensus remains “Hold”); a Yahoo piece summarized key analyst questions from the Q4 call — helpful for monitoring potential catalysts but not an immediate driver. Yahoo: Analyst Questions

Analyst coverage is mixed overall (consensus remains “Hold”); a Yahoo piece summarized key analyst questions from the Q4 call — helpful for monitoring potential catalysts but not an immediate driver. Negative Sentiment: Significant, recent insider selling by EVP Vicente Reynal — multiple Form 4 filings show large disposals (including 55,870 shares on Feb. 13 and 36,482 shares on Feb. 17). Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment and appear to be a primary driver of the share weakness today. SEC Form 4 Insider Sales

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Further Reading

