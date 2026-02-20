Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) CFO Aldo John Pagliari Sells 7,043 Shares

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.05, for a total transaction of $2,690,778.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 117,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,769,765.15. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aldo John Pagliari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap-On alerts:

On Thursday, December 11th, Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,779 shares of Snap-On stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.20, for a total value of $2,387,563.80.

On Thursday, December 4th, Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,091 shares of Snap-On stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.80, for a total value of $1,071,958.80.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $383.49. 237,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.78. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.81 and a 1 year high of $390.13.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $0.08. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 21.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. Snap-On’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-On

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap-On by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,272,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-On by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,011,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap-On by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,967,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,038,000 after purchasing an additional 51,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Snap-On by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,206,000 after purchasing an additional 51,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $375.00 target price on Snap-On in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $409.00 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Snap-On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-On presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Snap-On Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap‑On Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company’s product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.