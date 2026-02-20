Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 23.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) rose 23.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.90 and last traded at GBX 10.50. Approximately 63,336,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 439% from the average daily volume of 11,745,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.

Key Headlines Impacting Tullow Oil

Here are the key news stories impacting Tullow Oil this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Panmure Gordon cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 12.85.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.72. The firm has a market cap of £154.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

For further information, please refer to: www.tullowoil.com.

Featured Stories

