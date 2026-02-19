KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.68 and last traded at C$10.68, with a volume of 32069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.25.

KP Tissue Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.85.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michel Manseau sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$31,230.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

