Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 350.40 and last traded at GBX 346.61, with a volume of 6653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £101.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 339.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 332.85.

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis, focusing on such factors as profits, cash flow, and balance sheet to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.