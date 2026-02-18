Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 18th

Rackspace Technology, Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, Spring Valley Acquisition, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—generally considered to be in the roughly $300 million to $2 billion range, though exact cutoffs vary by index or provider. They often offer higher growth potential but carry greater volatility and liquidity risk compared with larger, well-established companies, making them a higher-risk/higher-reward option for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Rackspace Technology (RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

